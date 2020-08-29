Bristol Myers Squibb to buy biotech firm Forbius

Bristol Myers Squibb will buy the Canadian protein-engineering company Forbius for an undisclosed sum. The deal will bring inhibitors of TGF-β1 and -β3, cytokines that mediate immunosuppression and fibrosis. Such inhibitors—including Forbius’s lead compound, AVID200—are thought to act synergistically with immuno-oncology drugs. The deal does not include Forbius’s assets not related to TGF-β.
