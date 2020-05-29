Bristol-Myers Squibb taps Repare’s CRISPR screens for cancer drug discovery

Bristol-Myers Squibb will pay Repare Therapeutics $65 million and invest $15 million in the start-up as part of a cancer drug–discovery deal. Some common mutations in cancer cells impair their ability to fix damaged DNA, forcing the cells to rely on alternative DNA repair mechanisms as a crutch. Repare uses CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing screens to knock out genes, pinpoint the proteins responsible for the crutch, and design small-molecule drugs to target them. The strategy is called synthetic lethality. Repare could earn up to $3 billion in milestone payments from BMS.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter