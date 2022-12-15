Carrick gets $60 million combined from Pfizer, investors

Carrick Therapeutics, a Dublin-based cancer therapy developer, has raised $35 million from Pfizer and $25 million in series C financing from other investors. Pfizer’s investment will support development of samuraciclib, a drug candidate for breast cancer. Pfizer will help Carrick with its Phase 2 study of the small molecule in combination with fulvestrant to treat HR+, HER2– advanced breast cancer that is resistant to another class of medicines. Samuraciclib is also being evaluated for use in prostate cancer, the companies say.
