Crossbow draws $80 million in series A

Crossbow Therapeutics has landed $80 million in series A funding led by Pfizer Ventures and MPM BioImpact for the development of cancer immunotherapies. The company’s pipeline consists of antibodies that mimic T-cell receptors and can recognize peptides bound to the major histocompatibility complex molecules on the surfaces of cancer cells. After binding, the antibodies rouse the immune system to attack the targeted tumors cells.
