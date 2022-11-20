Exscientia, MD Anderson to try AI in cancer research

Exscientia, a UK-based drug discovery firm, will work with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on discovery and development of small-molecule oncology therapies. The partners will deploy Exscientia’s artificial intelligence–based discovery platform to identify cell-intrinsic small molecules that act on cancer targets. Candidates will be further developed by MD Anderson with the goal of moving programs into clinical trials at the cancer center.
