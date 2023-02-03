FDA approves 2 oncology drugs

Two small-molecule anticancer drugs have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. One of them is Eli Lilly and Company’s pirtobrutinib, a reversible kinase inhibitor intended for adults who have mantle cell lymphoma and have completed at least two lines of systemic therapy. The Menarini Group’s estrogen receptor agonist elacestrant is another oncology drug to receive a nod, for the treatment of ER+, HER2–, or ESR1-mutated breast cancer in postmenopausal women and adult men. The Italian company is currently awaiting approval for the compound from the European Medicines Agency.
