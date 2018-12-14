GSK will acquire cancer drug firm Tesaro

GlaxoSmithKline will purchase Tesaro, which sells a PARP inhibitor cancer drug, for $5.1 billion. Niraparib, sold under the name Zejula, inhibits an enzyme involved in DNA repair called poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase, or PARP. Blocking PARP-mediated DNA repair in tumors that already have a gene mutation can deal the tumors a fatal blow. In the first three quarters of 2018, Tesaro posted only $166 million in niraparib sales, but GSK is counting on revenues to increase in the future.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter