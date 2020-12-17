Genentech licenses Relay’s SHP2 inhibitor

Genentech will pay $75 million to license RLY-1971, Relay Therapeutics’ SHP2 inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors. The deal gives Genentech access to a promising partner for its experimental inhibitor of KRAS G12C, a notoriously difficult target for cancer drugs. SHP2 helps KRAS cycle between its “on” and “off” states, and researchers think dampening its effects could increase the efficacy of KRAS inhibitors, which bind to the protein’s “off” state.
