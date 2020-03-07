Genentech strikes cancer drug deal with Bicycle

Genentech is teaming up with Bicycle Therapeutics to develop cancer immunotherapies. Bicycle uses chemical scaffolds to turn linear peptides into two pretzel-like loops. The firm says these so-called bicyclic peptides can be used as drugs alone or to deliver toxic payloads to cancer cells. Bicycle has several cancer drug programs of its own. Genentech will pay Bicycle $30 million up front—and up to $1.7 billion in milestone payments—to develop bicyclic peptides against several new targets.
