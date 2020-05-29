Gilead invests in Arcus’s immunotherapy pipeline

Gilead Sciences will invest $175 million in cash and $200 million in equity in Arcus Biosciences as part of a 10-year pact to develop cancer immunotherapies. The chemists Terry Rosen and Juan Jaen founded Arcus in 2015 after they sold Flexus Biosciences to Bristol-Myers Squibb for $800 million. Gilead will gain access to Arcus’s pipeline of small molecules and antibodies that target tumor evasion of the immune system as well as cancer growth and metastasis. Arcus will independently research new drug targets.
