Kronos buys Gilead’s SYK inhibitors

Gilead Sciences has licensed its spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitors to the oncology-focused biotech firm Kronos Bio. The collection of small molecules includes entospletinib, which has already gone through multiple Phase II studies in blood cancers, and lanraplenib, which has completed Phase II trials in lupus and other autoimmune diseases. Kronos CEO Norbert Bischofberger is very familiar with the compound portfolio, having previously led R&D at Gilead. Kronos was founded in 2017 and was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2018.
