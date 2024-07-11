Lilly enters $140 million radiopharmaceutical pact

Eli Lilly and Company is backing another radiopharmaceutical developer, this time paying San Diego–based Radionetics $140 million up front to make drugs that target a family of proteins called G protein–coupled receptors that are overexpressed on cancer cells. Radionetics will pair small-molecule ligands with radioisotopes purpose fit for their targets. Lilly recently bought another radiopharma firm, Point Biopharma, and partnered with Aktis Oncology.
