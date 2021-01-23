Lilly licenses Merus antibody therapy for up to $1.6 billion

Eli Lilly and Company will enter a licensing agreement with Merus to develop the Dutch company’s antibody cancer treatment. The deal is worth up to $1.6 billion. Merus’s cancer platform includes 175 T-cell-modulating antibodies that are bidirectional: one part of the antibody binds to a tumor cell and the other to T cells, stimulating them to help kill the tumor cell. Lilly will give Merus $40 million up front.
