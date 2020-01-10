Massive ammonia plant moves forward

Gulf Coast Ammonia is getting off the ground in Texas City. The $600 million ammonia project is a joint venture of the private equity firm Starwood Energy and the holding company Mabanaft and was initiated by Agrifos Partners. Its 1.3 million metric tons of annual capacity will make it the largest single-train ammonia synthesis loop in the world. Construction is set to begin later this year and be completed in 2023. Air Products and Chemicals will spend $500 million to build a steam methane reformer to supply hydrogen, an air separation unit for nitrogen, and a steam turbine generator for power.
