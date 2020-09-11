Merck KGaA invests in antibody-drug conjugates

Merck KGaA plans to spend $65 million to expand a plant near Madison, Wisconsin, that makes cancer-fighting antibody-drug conjugates for drug industry customers. The German firm says it will add a building that will be one of the largest dedicated to producing highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs). The facility will also produce the linker compounds that join HPAPIs to antibodies for targeted delivery to cancer cells. Merck says the project should add about 50 full-time jobs.
