Merck buys immunotherapy-focused Tilos

Merck & Co. is expanding its immunotherapy portfolio with the purchase of Tilos Therapeutics. The deal, worth up to $773 million, gives Merck a stable of cancer therapies aimed at modulating the activity of TGFβ, a cytokine that helps dampen the immune system response. Cambridge, Massachusetts–based Tilos has developed antibodies that act on latentcy-associated peptide, a protein that envelops TGFβ. The strategy both prevents the release of TGFβ and targets certain key cells for deletion from the tumor microenvironment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter