Myeloid launches with $50 million for myeloid cell therapies

Myeloid Therapeutics has launched with $50 million in financing and plans to begin clinical trials for T-cell lymphoma and glioblastoma in 2021. The company is engineering myeloid cells—innate immune cells that come from bone marrow—to stimulate immune responses to cancer or to directly target and kill tumors cells. Myeloid says its cell therapies can be manufactured in a single day, in contrast to T-cell therapies that often take a few weeks. Myeloid was cofounded by Columbia University oncologist Siddhartha Mukherjee and Ronald Vale, a biochemist and the executive director of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus.
