New covalent drug collaboration

Covant has entered a collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop small-molecule covalent drugs for immuno-oncology. The companies aim to inhibit an RNA-specific adenosine deaminase enzyme to improve the immune system’s response to tumors by turning “cold” tumors into “hot” tumors. The developers plan for their inhibitor to be combined with other immunotherapies. Boehringer Ingelheim will pay Covant $10 million up front for the discovery of covalent candidates and $471 million in potential milestones, plus royalties.
