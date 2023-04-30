New oncology partnership announced

Generate Biomedicines, a start-up founded by the venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, will collaborate with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to discover and develop protein therapeutics for cancer. The partnership will investigate up to five oncology targets in advanced cancers such as lung cancer. Under the terms of the agreement, the partners will share research expenses and profits from the commercialization of any resulting products.
