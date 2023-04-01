New pact to develop radiopharmaceuticals

Bicycle Therapeutics will work with Novartis to develop radioconjugates for cancer. Bicycle’s pipeline consists of double-looped, synthetic peptides conjugated to chemical payloads such as toxins. Bicycle will discover drug candidates for the pharma giant to commercialize. Under the terms of the agreement, Bicycle will receive $50 million up front and as much as $1.7 billion in milestone payments, plus royalties.
