Novartis and Harvard form biomaterials pact

Novartis is turning to biodegradable drug-delivery materials to boost its cancer vaccine programs. The Swiss company will work with implantable or injectable materials for cancer immunotherapy developed by scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard University’s Wyss Institute. Glenn Dranoff, Novartis’s head of immuno-oncology, says the materials are porous and filled with compounds that prime immune cells to target tumors. Dranoff previously worked on them while at Dana-Farber.
