Novartis to pay up to $1.3 billion to develop synthetic lethality therapies with Artios

Novartis is partnering with Artios Pharma to develop cancer therapies that couple Artios’s synthetic lethality technology with Novartis’s radioligands. Artios will get $20 million to research and develop three possible therapies and could get up to $1.3 billion more. Artios is developing inhibitors that target the enzymes involved in DNA repair in the hope of coaxing cancer cells—which often have trouble coping with damage to their DNA—to kill themselves.
