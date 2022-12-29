Pfizer invests in and partners with Oric

Pfizer will collaborate with Oric Pharmaceuticals on a Phase 2 study of a small-molecule multiple myeloma treatment. The drug candidate, ORIC-533, is an inhibitor of the enzyme CD73 and will be deployed in the clinic in combination with a Pfizer antibody. CD73 controls the rate at which extracellular adenosine is produced, and its overexpression is associated with poor prognosis in several cancers, Oric says. Under the deal, Pfizer will make an equity investment in Oric amounting to $25 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter