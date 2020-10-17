Priothera raises $35 million for leukemia therapy

Priothera has raised about $35 million in series A financing to develop drugs for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The Dublin-based company will use the funds to test mocravimod in a clinical trial of people with AML who are also receiving allogeneic stem cell transplants. Mocravimod is intended to reduce the risk of graft versus host disease and boost the efficacy of the stem cell transplant by targeting sphingosine-1-phosphate receptors. Priothera acquired mocravimod from Kyorin Pharmaceutical, which had licensed it to Novartis.
