Radiopharma firm ITM raises $109 million

The German radiopharmaceutical company Isotopen Technologien München (ITM) has raised $109 million through a convertible loan financing to advance its cancer drug programs. ITM’s lead product is a radionucleotide that uses the peptide edotreotide to deliver lutetium-177 to cancer cells. The therapy, called Solucin, is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for people with neuroendocrine tumors. ITM also has preclinical programs pairing lutetium-177 with tumor-targeting molecules for other kinds of cancer.
