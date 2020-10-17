RayzeBio garners $45 million in series A funding for radiopharmaceuticals

RayzeBio is launching with $45 million in series A funding to develop radioisotope therapies for cancer. The company makes radiopharmaceuticals using macrocyclic peptides and actinium-225 that can be used for both diagnostic imaging and treatment by switching out the isotope. The company says a clinician can see a tumor’s uptake of a possible treatment before proceeding with it. RayzeBio has a partnership with PeptiDream to develop the peptides.
