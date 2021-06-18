RayzeBio reaps $108 million for radiotherapies

San Diego–based radiopharmaceutical developer RayzeBio has raised $108 million in series C financing, bringing the start-up’s funding to $258 million since it launched in August 2020. RayzeBio is developing macrocycle peptide mimetics that target tumors and deliver radioactive actinium-225. That radioisotope emits α particles that damage nearby cancer cells. AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Novartis have recently made their own investments in experimental therapies that deliver α particle–emitting radioisotopes to tumors.
