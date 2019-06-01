Roche, Synlogic team for immunotherapy trial

Roche and Synlogic have teamed up to test combining two immune-modulating cancer treatments: Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor Tecentriq and Synlogic’s SYNB1891, a strain of Escherichia coli engineered to express an agonist of STING, part of the innate immune system that drives the production of inflammatory proteins that, in turn, cause the adaptive immune system to kick into gear. Synlogic says it will ask the US Food and Drug Administration for the green light to begin human studies of SYNB1891 in the second half of this year.
