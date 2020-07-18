Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Oncology

Roche buys into Blueprint’s RET inhibitor

The deal positions pralsetinib to compete against Lilly’s Retevmo

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 18, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

The chemical structure of pralsetinib.

Roche is investing $775 million in cash and equity for access to Blueprint Medicines’ oncology drug candidate pralsetinib, which is under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Pralsetinib is a small-molecule inhibitor of RET alterations—rare genetic fusions or mutations that occur at low levels across lung, thyroid, and many other cancers.

The drug will go up against Eli Lilly and Company’s Retevmo, an RET inhibitor that received FDA approval in May for certain lung and thyroid cancers. Lilly acquired Retevmo in its $8 billion purchase of Loxo Oncology in 2019, a deal to obtain Loxo’s pipeline of small molecules for genetically defined tumors.

But SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens points out that Retevmo has side effects: it can cause an irregular heart rhythm called QT prolongation and hemorrhagic events. That leaves room for pralsetinib, which Roche will be better able to get in front of oncologists, Berens argues. In addition to a vast commercial network, Roche brings diagnostic tools to help identify cancer patients whose tumors feature RET alterations.

The FDA has a deadline of Nov. 23 to decide on approving the drug for lung cancer.

Roche’s move lowers the likelihood of a takeover of Blueprint, which had appeared on many investors’ short lists of acquisition targets. “We were surprised by the profuse language framing this deal as ensuring Blueprint’s independence,” Piper Sandler stock analyst Christopher J. Raymond told investors in a note.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pfizer to acquire biotech firm Arena for $6.7 billion
AstraZeneca to buy rare disease specialist Alexion for $39 billion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BMS to buy MyoKardia for access to late-stage heart disease drug
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE