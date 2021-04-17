Sanofi acquires Tidal Therapeutics

Sanofi has acquired the messenger RNA (mRNA) therapy start-up Tidal Therapeutics for $160 million up front and up to $310 million in milestone payments. Tidal, which is housed in LabCentral, a biotech start-up incubator in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is developing nanoparticles that deliver mRNA to immune cells inside the body to reprogram them to fight cancer and other diseases. The approach could be used to make CAR T-cell therapies or similarly programmed cell therapies without the need to remove the cells from the body.
