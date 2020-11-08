Sanofi to buy natural killer cell company Kiadis

Sanofi has made an offer to purchase the cell therapy company Kiadis Pharma for about $358 million. Kiadis uses CRISPR gene editing to knock out or insert genes in immune cells called natural killer cells. The firm is testing these cells in early clinical and preclinical programs as treatments for cancer and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. In July, Sanofi licensed rights to one Kiadis cell therapy that the firms hope to test in people with multiple myeloma alongside Sanofi’s recently approved antibody drug Sarclisa.
