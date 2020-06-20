Shattuck raises $118 million for bifunctional proteins

Shattuck Labs, a protein-engineering firm founded in 2016, has raised $118 million in series B financing to support clinical trials of its fusion protein therapies for cancer. Shattuck creates bifunctional protein therapies. One end of the engineered protein includes an immune checkpoint receptor, which takes the brakes off the immune system. The other end includes a protein that binds to tumor necrosis factor, to hit the gas on the immune system. Shattuck is working with Takeda Pharmaceutical to test the idea in the clinic.
