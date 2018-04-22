Shire sells cancer business to Servier

The French drug company Servier will buy Shire’s cancer-drug business for $2.4 billion. Shire’s marketed products for leukemia and pancreatic cancer represent less than 2% of the rare-disease drug company’s sales. Shire also has an experimental treatment for leukemia under review at the U.S. FDA. News of the sale comes about two weeks after Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical announced it was considering a bid to acquire Shire.
