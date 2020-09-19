Synthekine launches with $82 million to pursue engineered cytokines

Synthekine has launched with $82 million in its first formal funding round to engineer cytokines to make them safer and more effective as treatments for cancer and immune disease. The biotech firm, which already has two preclinical versions of the cytokine IL-2—a partial agonist and an orthogonal IL-2 ligand—was founded on technology developed by Stanford University structural biologist K. Christopher Garcia. A native form of IL-2 has been on the market for some time, but it doesn’t last long in the blood and can cause significant side effects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter