Takeda gets license to Hutchmed cancer compound

Takeda Pharmaceutical has entered an agreement with HutchMed to license the Chinese pharmaceutical firm’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor fruquintinib. Takeda will pay $400 million up front and up to $730 million in further potential payments. Fruquintinib is intended to treat refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, and the companies say the deal bolsters Takeda’s oncology portfolio. Takeda will get an exclusive worldwide license other than in China, Hong Kong, and Macau for the development and commercialization of the drug.
