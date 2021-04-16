Theseus launches for pan-variant kinase inhibitors

Theseus Pharmaceuticals has emerged from stealth with $100 million in series B financing from Foresite Capital and others. Theseus is based in Boston and founded by the former Ariad Pharmaceuticals chemists William Shakespeare and David Dalgarno. The company is developing small-molecule kinase inhibitors intended to retain their effectiveness even as cancer mutates. Theseus says its lead candidate, THE-630, was effective in preclinical trials against gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
