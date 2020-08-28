Triumvira raises funds for improved T-cell therapies

Triumvira Immunologics has completed a $55 million series A funding round led by Northpond Ventures and Leaps by Bayer, a Bayer investment arm. The Austin, Texas–based firm was founded in 2015 to create immuno-oncology therapies by engineering patients’ T cells with its T-cell antigen coupler (TAC), a multidomain molecule that guides T cells selectively to tumor cells. Triumvira says TAC modification yields better T cells than those created with current engineering approaches, which typically are not effective against solid tumors.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter