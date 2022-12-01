UCSF researchers launch Rezo with $78 million in funding

Scientists at the Quantitative Biosciences Institute at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have launched Rezo Therapeutics with $78 million in series A funding. Drawing on close connections to its academic founders, the start-up wants to pioneer a computational approach that applies multiple technologies—proteomics, genetics, structural biology, chemistry, and bioinformatics—in parallel to probe disease mechanisms and identify drug targets. Rezo is advancing several therapeutic programs with an initial focus on solid tumor oncology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter