AGC boosts active pharmaceutical ingredient production

AGC, formerly Asahi Glass, plans a 10-fold increase in its capacity to make active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates at a plant in Chiba, Japan, that complies with international regulations. The Chiba plant, which currently produces only small quantities for drug trials, will in the future be able to turn out commercial quantities. AGC says it initiated production of pharmaceutical ingredients in the 1980s by leveraging its fluorination know-how.
