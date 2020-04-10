AGC will expand Spanish API facility

Japan’s AGC will invest “a few billion yen”—roughly $25 million—to expand its active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Malgrat, Spain. AGC acquired the plant a year ago from Boehringer Ingelheim as part of its push into the drug services business. AGC says it will expand the number of production lines from 11 to 14, add a micronization facility, and build a research facility at the site.
