Aceto acquires pharmaceutical chemical maker Cascade Chemistry

In its latest move in pharmaceutical services, Aceto has acquired Eugene, Oregon–based Cascade Chemistry, a contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical chemicals. The deal is the latest in a string of acquisitions for Port Washington, New York–based Aceto, which announced last month the purchase of Finar, an India-based producer of pharmaceutical chemicals. Since last year, Aceto has bought three specialty materials companies: Syntor, IsleChem, and A&C.
