Aceto acquires stake in Indian firm Finar

Aceto has acquired a majority stake in Finar, an India-based producer of pharmaceutical chemicals, including solvents, excipients, and advanced intermediates. The deal continues a buying spree for Aceto under CEO Gilles Cottier, who joined the firm in 2019. Since April 2020, the Port Washington, New York–based company has announced the purchases of the specialty materials firms Syntor, IsleChem, and A&C.
