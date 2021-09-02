Antibiotic plant reopens in Tennessee

USAntibiotics has reopened a facility in Bristol, Tennessee, that it says is the only plant in the US to produce amoxicillin-based antibiotics in capsule and tablet form. The plant’s previous owner, Neopharma, declared bankruptcy last year. USAntibiotics calls the restart “among the first wave of private-sector action to strengthen, secure and advance America’s pharmaceutical production capacity.” The firm says it will import the bulk antibiotic used to make the pills, but not from India or China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter