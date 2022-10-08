Bachem plans third Swiss peptide and oligonucleotide plant

The Swiss firm Bachem says it will spend about $760 million to build a third peptide and oligonucleotide plant in Switzerland. The company says it expects to employ more than 500 people at the new site, in Sisslerfeld, by 2030. Bachem is in the process of spending about $560 million to expand its facility in Bubendorf, Switzerland. According to the firm, the large investments are a response to growth in peptides and oligonucleotides as active pharmaceutical ingredients.
