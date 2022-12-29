BioSpring plans expansion in oligonucleotides

BioSpring, a contract manufacturer of oligonucleotides for the drug industry, says it plans a major expansion in Offenbach, Germany, that could create as many as 1,500 jobs. The firm, which today has close to 500 employees, is purchasing 30,000 m2 of land in the city’s Innovation Campus, where it plans to boost its production capacity by up to 30 times over the long term. Oligos are short strands of DNA or RNA that are growing in use as active ingredients for antisense and genome-editing therapies.
