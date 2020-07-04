CPhI Worldwide pharmaceutical ingredients show is canceled

Informa Markets has canceled its CPhI Worldwide pharmaceutical ingredients show, which was scheduled to take place Oct. 13–15 in Milan. The event attracts upward of 40,000 attendees involved in drug production outsourcing. The organizers express confidence that they could have delivered a safe and secure show but say that travel restrictions would have been difficult to overcome. They will instead hold a digital event, the CPhI Festival of Pharma.
