Canadian chemistry CROs NuChem and OmegaChem to merge

NuChem Sciences has acquired OmegaChem, creating what it says is Canada’s largest contract research organization (CRO) providing drug discovery chemistry. Three Canadian investment companies are putting up a combined $30 million to support the deal. NuChem says it will have 200 scientists and support staffers. Formed in 2011, NuChem employs many chemists who worked at drug firms such as AstraZeneca that closed labs in Quebec.
