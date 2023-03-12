Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals

Celanese has signed two agreements to promote the use of its ethylene vinyl acetate–based drug delivery technology, VitalDose. The chemical maker will work with Alessa Therapeutics to develop sustained–release oncology drugs using technology from both firms. Meanwhile, Celanese and Johns Hopkins University’s Department of Ophthamology will study sustained delivery of drugs for retinal disorders to the suprachoroidal space in the eye.
