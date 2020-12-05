CordenPharma builds on its Colorado peptides outfit

CordenPharma has undertaken a second expansion of its solid-phase peptide synthesis operation in Boulder, Colorado. Earlier this year, the pharmaceutical services firm announced that it would add a large, 3,000 L vessel to keep up with growing demand. The company now plans to add automated synthesizer lines for small-scale peptide production. The investment aims to improve technology transfer between CordenPharma’s US operation and its peptide development center in Germany while improving integration with its center in Italy for injectable drug products.
