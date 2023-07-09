EuroAPI to boost pain relief API supply for France

EuroAPI’s controlled substance division, Francopia, will invest up to $76 million in a project to boost production of pain relief active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) at its plant in Vertolaye, France. The investment aims at increasing domestic production of morphine and its derivatives, as well as their antagonists used as antidotes, by 2027. Research goals, backed by 15% of the investment, include developing a production process that could increase productivity by 20–30%. The process is also expected to improve solvent recycling and reduce energy consumption. The project, funded in part by the French government, also includes production technology upgrades targeting a 15–20% capacity increase.
